Qamar Zaman Chaudhry — four successful years as NAB chairman

Islamabad: Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman NAB is going to be retired after completion of his four years tenure as Chairman NAB. I was invited to join him during farewell visit to a regional bureau where he was received very warmly and given guard of honor in recognition of his remarkable four years tenure as Chairman NAB, says a press release.

The memory of last four years of your four years tenure brings us your patronage and guidance all the times which helped us in further improving the performance of NAB. Under your valuable and excellent leadership which you have demonstrated as Chairman NAB in eradication of corruption by burning mid night candles will be written in golden words and we all salute you for performing your national service in a very dignified and respectable manner. Under your leadership, NAB’s proactive Anti-Corruption Strategy acknowledged by national and international reputable organizations and strong leadership like yours can lead the organizations in the right direction to eradicate corruption by all means with adopting Zero Tolerance policy.

NAB under his supervision, devised a Comprehensive and effective National Anti-Corruption Strategy comprising holistic approach of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy across the board to eradicate corruption and corrupt practices. NAB operates under the National Accountability Ordinance-1999 which is extended to whole of Pakistan including Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan. NAB has its Headquarter in Islamabad and had seven Regional Bureaus and one sub office located at Lahore, KP, Baluchistan, Karachi, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Multan, Sukkur and Gilgit Baltistan. The present management of NAB established two new Regional Bureaus at Multan, Sukkur and one sub office at Gilgit Baltistan in order to address the complaints of people living in far flung areas at their doorsteps about corruption and corrupt practices.

NAB is mandated to carry out Awareness and Prevention functions against corruption in pursuance of section 33C NAO 1999. In line with its mandate, NAB under the leadership of Mr. Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman NAB had launched country-wide Awareness and Prevention Campaign on “SAY NO TO CORRUPTION” besides Enforcement drive to

aware people about the ill effects of corruption. NAB’s Awareness campaign is carried widely for awareness about ill effects of corruption during 2016 which proved very successful. NAB has decided to continue its effective Awareness Campaign on “SAY NO TO CORRUPTION” in 2017. NAB in order to create Awareness against the ill effects of corruption among the youth, NAB signed a MoU with HEC in 2015 and have been established over 45, 000 Character Building Societies (CBSs) in universities/colleges/schools as youth is considered a vanguard in this fight. NAB has set the target that the number of CBS should reach at least at 55 thousands in 2017.