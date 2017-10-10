‘Dil Mera Dharkan Teri’ screened at Mandwa

Islamabad

Director-Script: M.A. Rasheed

Music: Master Inayat Hussain

Cast: Shamim Ara, Waheed Murad, Rani

Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club screened film ‘Dil Mera Dharkan Teri’ for screening on Saturday in Media centre.

Let us turn the pages of film history 50 years back to 1968.The film trade was booming with good films and good music. The box office dazzled with glamour and gloss of Shamim Ara, Zeba, Shabnam, Rani, Mohammad Ali, Nadeem and Waheed Murad.

Popular film titles included Saiqa (Shamim Ara's debut as producer), ‘Taj Mahal,’ ‘Chand Aur Chandni,’ ‘Sangdil,’ ‘Behan Bhai,’ ‘Mera Ghar Meri Jannat’ and ‘Chand Aur Chandni’ from Dhaka.

Amongst these hits, came ‘Dil Mera Dharkan Teri’ in March. Director M.A. Rashid was in competition with Hassan Tariq and newcomer S.T. Zaidi from Mumbai who had assisted K. Asif in ‘Mughal-e-Azam’. In comparison M.A. Rasheed's major credit was ‘Patey Khan’ (1955) here, he was credited for the script as well.

‘Dil Mera Dharkan Teri’ was a love triangle on which several dozen films have been made in the subcontinent. Here, Rani, one of the two major ladies has to be a vicious vamp with full-time vengeance and vendetta, loaded with club dances and easy money. She stands on the other end of the scale to heroine Shamim Ara (obviously loyal. faithful and dedicated). Good remains good. Waheed Murad who had earlier dumped Shamim Ara for Rani must return back to where he belonged at the first place and the evil is laid to rest.

Screenplay is definitely not the major highlight of ‘Dil Mera Dharkan Teri’. Super stardom of Waheed Murad, Shamim Ara and Rani is at play here with Master Inayat Hussain's slightly above- average musical score carrying a couple of hit songs including Ahmad Rushdi and Mala's top of the chart number ‘Kia hai jo pyar to parey ga nibhana’ – ‘Dil Mera Dharkan Teri’ played well at the box office and minted gold for the producer.

