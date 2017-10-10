Art exhibition at Alhamra

LAHORE :Young artists have vital elements of closeness, solidarity and warmth in their work and through these elements they can introduce Pakistani culture at all levels.

These views were expressed by Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Atta Muhammad Khan while inaugurating the painting exhibition of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, at Alhamra on Monday. He added Lahore Arts Council was promoting Pakistan’s culture by effectively utilising painting. Sixty artworks have been showcased in this group exhibition in which the realities of life have been depicted. The exhibition will continue till October 12.