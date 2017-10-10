Tue October 10, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

October 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Art exhibition at Alhamra

Art exhibition at Alhamra

LAHORE :Young artists have vital elements of closeness, solidarity and warmth in their work and through these elements they can introduce Pakistani culture at all levels. 

These views were expressed by Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Atta Muhammad Khan while inaugurating the painting exhibition of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, at Alhamra on Monday. He added Lahore Arts Council was promoting Pakistan’s culture by effectively utilising painting.  Sixty artworks have been showcased in this group exhibition in which the realities of life have been depicted. The exhibition will continue till October 12.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement