HIV centre opens at Chiniot

LAHORE :The Punjab AIDS Control Program (PACP) has opened a new treatment centre for HIV patients at District Headquarters Hospital Chiniot.

The report on the center has been functional was shared in a meeting of technical team chaired by Punjab AIDS Control Programme Director Dr Asim Altaf. The center will facilitate the patients and would save their travel to Faisalabad for treatment. There are currently around three dozen HIV cases in Chiniot, said Asim.

Dr. Asim Altaf said, “The technical team of PACP has been frequently visiting Chiniot following the emergence of HIV cases in the district. An analysis of the identified cases did not show any definite epidemiological pattern.

The identified patients showed different modes of transmission ranging from spousal transmission, surgical intervention and transfusion of blood.” The high rate of ‘Hepatitis C’ co-infection in the patients was identified to be linked with blood transfusion or re-use of syringe as the primary source of HIV transmission. The technical officials believe that this cause is triggering subsequent multiplier effect.

PA session: Punjab governor has summoned the Punjab Assembly session on October (Monday). The 32nd session of the PA will be chaired by Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan. transferred: The Punjab government has issued notification of transfer and posting of officers on Monday. According to the notification former Secretary Sports Nayyar Iqbal has been posted as Member Board of Revenue (BOR), while services of Punjab Education Sector Reforms Programme Project Director Adnan Zafar have placed at the disposal of KPK Government.

workshop: A two days workshop on “Intellectual Property Protection for the Inventions Related to Agriculture and Animal Sciences” started Monday at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS).

Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) in collaboration with Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) organised the conference. The conference was inaugurated by the Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairperson Prof Dr Muhammad Nizam-ud-Din. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Director Intellectual Property Organization Muhammad Ilyas Bhatti and a number of participants from public and private organizations attended. Prof Nizam-ud-Din said patent documentation was required in innovation research especially in the development of livestock and agriculture.

Ilyas Bhatti said intellectual property was one of the major factors of economic development. The countries which managed their intellectual assets properly obtained prominent stature among the nations of the world.