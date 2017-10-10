Chinese furniture team due today

LAHORE: A high-level four-member Chinese furniture manufacturers delegation is scheduled to visit Pakistan for three days from October 10 (Tuesday) to tap new prospects of mutual investment in the field of furniture industry and further strengthen the existing bilateral trade relations with their Pakistani counterparts, a statement issued by PFC said on Monday.

The Chinese delegation is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), it added. PFC chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq expressed the hope that the visit would link business leaders, researchers and investors of the two countries and help identify potential organisations to partner and developing successful regional economic strategies and support regionally vital businesses, it said.