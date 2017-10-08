Man arrested for hacking website in Chitral

CHITRAL: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested a young man on the charges of hacking the website of an Urdu online newspaper.

The arrested person identified as Umair Haider belonging to Goldoor village in Chitral Town was apprehended when the management of the newspaper lodged a complaint with the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing two days back.

Federal Investigation Agency Deputy Director Tahir and Inspector Shahenshah reached Chitral and arrested Umair Haider, who during preliminary investigation, confessed to the crime.

A case was registered against him under the cybercrime laws.

The accused recently obtained a degree in Software Engineering from the Bahria University, Islamabad.

It is said to be the first incident of its kind in Chitral.