World Space Week commences at IST

Islamabad :Institute of Space Technology (IST) launched a four day activity based program in collaboration with the National Space Agency of Pakistan (SUPARCO) to celebrate World Space Week (WSW) at its campus at Islamabad from October 4-7, 2017.

WSW will generate space awareness amongst the students from a large number of schools and colleges of the twin cities and surrounding areas besides general public. The World Space Week began with an elegant inaugural ceremony on October 4, 2017.

Qaiser Anees Khurram HI(M), chairman SUPARCO was the chief guest. He applauded the efforts of Institute of Space Technology for creating awareness about space technology among the youth and educating the students about the benefits of space technology and Vice Chancellor IST Engineer Imran Rahman was also present on the occasion.

World Space Week (WSW) is celebrated in accordance with the United Nation's General Assembly's declaration of 1999. The Third United Nations Conference on the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UNISPACE III) suggested the celebration of the World Space Week. Pakistan is endeavouring to enter into the realm of Space Science & Technology and related applications. The success of any space program relies greatly on public understanding and support. It is, therefore important to communicate the benefits of Space Technology to the public on regular basis.

The theme for WSW-2017 is “Exploring New Worlds in Space”. This year’s theme will enable the debates surrounding where we explore next, be it on Moon, Mars or even beyond, to inspire event organizers to set up exciting space exploration events at schools, universities, science centres, planetaria, astronomy clubs, companies, and even museums. World Space Week celebrations in 2017 will open-up avenues to improve the vast human knowledge and awareness of the clear benefits of space technology and its applications. This will also illustrate that our exploration potential has no end, and that the sky is not the limit for the many wonders of human discovery.

Following the legacy of past 12 years, and following the theme of Space Technology Education and Popularization (STEP), over 100 different schools and colleges from the vicinity of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are participating in 221 different space themed events and activities of World Space Week 2017 at IST. There are 4000 registered participants of WSW 2017 and over 2000 visitors/guests are expected to witness WSW at IST. The World Space Week will continue till 7th of October 2017 culminating many inspiring space oriented events.

The events and activities of WSW 2017 include, Space In Quran, Space Declamations, Space Quiz, Space Extempore Speech, Space Innovation, Shooting The Night Sky, Space Birthday Party, Live Space Telescope, Navigating Google Earth, Space Image Interpretation, Colonising Space, Geo Caching, Pin Hole Camera Design, Space Environmental Solutions, Air crash Investigations, Space Junk Design, Space Olympics Design, Space Documentation, Space Creative Essay & Story Writing, Space Event Journalism, Space Slogans, Space Spellathon, Space Poetry, Space Report Writing, Aero Modeling, Glider making, Water Rocket, Para Eggs Competition, Boomerang Wings, Space Balloon Cart Competition, Space Model Competition, Technical Poster Design, Pinwheels Design, Can Sat Workshop, Space Fine Arts, Painting, Sketching, Calligraphy and Wall Graffiti, Space Characters, Mask Designing, Space Model Making, Space Visual Arts,Space Videography, Space Photography, Space Philately, Space Coins, Space Graphics, Space Souvenir Designing, e- Poster Designing, Space Stamp Designing, Spacesuit Designing, Mathematical Hunt, Mathometer, Space Parade, Space Ramp, Tableau Competition, Space Cinema, Space Simulations, Space Theatre, Space Story Telling, Space Entrepreneurship, Space Commercialization, Space Awareness and Space Character Parade.

While talking to ‘The News’ Suparco Chairman Major General Qaiser Anees Khurram said that Suparco is contributing to space technology in a big way. As we all know that now the development of a country is determined by the development of its space technology. Though Pakistan is relatively a new entrant in this field among its neighbouring countries, remarkable achievements have been achieved in a short span of time. We have already launched a satellite that is catering to our remote sensing, agricultural needs, Disaster management, town planning, forestry, oceanography, etc. Two more satellites would be launched next year that would cater to national and international requirements.

"Internationally we are well placed having many international collaborations like United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of outer Space (UNCOPUOS), United Nations Office on Outer Space activities (UNOOSA), Member of Action Team UNISPACE 50+, Asia Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO), International Space Exploration Forum (ISEF), Committee on Space Research (COSPAR) and Inter Islamic Network on space Sciences and Technology (ISNET)," he said.