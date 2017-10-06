Govt steps up drilling activities of coal reserves in Badin

ISLAMABAD: The government has stepped up drilling activities for appraisal of huge coal reserves confirmed by the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) in Badin field and its adjoining areas of southern Sindh, sources in the petroleum and natural resources division said on Thursday.

"Drilling of nine boreholes with a cumulative depth of 3,660 metres, have been completed in Pingrio, Jhudo, Tando Bagho and Nando Town, Badin bypass and Kingri areas in Badin district and surrounding areas, where coal seams encountered in all holes in various depths," they told APP.

The sources said experts had collected core samples, completed their chemical analysis and geological logging of the exploratory boreholes. Besides, the experts are in the process of digitalisation of the borehole log data and compilation of the project report.

Two newly-purchased multipurpose drilling rigs have been deployed at the Badin coal project site to speed up the drilling activities, the sources said, adding that mud pits, foundation for rigs, ramps and mud ways have been prepared for the purpose.

"Drilling of BMS-10 borehole in south of Pingrio has been started where so far 335 metres bore has been drilled,” the sources said. The government would provide Rs37.977 million more for evaluation of the coal reserves this year, as it had already released Rs131.619 million in the last fiscal year for assessment of the reserves. The coal deposits are estimated to be over one billion tonnes, the sources said, adding, "The coal is of good quality and high heating value."

Besides, there are substantial deposits of gold, copper and more than 200 million tonnes of iron ore, but these could not be exploited or utilised due to the lack of infrastructure and technology, they added. The sources said efforts are also being made for the exploration of tertiary coal in Central Salt Range, Punjab aimed at meeting the growing domestic energy demand and develop coal fields and increasing power generation. Exploration of oil, gas, minerals and coal resources has been undertaken on a regular basis, which contributed significant discoveries, especially in oil and gas sector.

Recent geological investigations have shown that 186 billion tonnes of coal reserves exist in different parts of the country, which could be used as a primary and inexpensive source for power generation, the sources said.

"More than 184 billion tonnes deposits are located in Sindh with Thar coal field being the largest followed by Thatta-Sonda, Lakhra and Jhimpir.Coal is lignite to lignite-A to sub bituminous B&C in character with an average heating value of 6000 BTU/lb."

It is primarily classified into four major categories, or 'ranks' such as lignite, sub-bituminous, bituminous and anthracite. One of the most valuable content of coal is its carbon content, which supplies most of its heating value. The sources said further investigations are being carried out to explore and evaluate coal deposits in Musakhel, Kingri and Toisar Basin, Balochistan.