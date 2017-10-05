Man hit to death by tractor-trolley

LAHORE:A pedestrian was killed by a tractor-trolley in the Raiwind area on Wednesday. The victim identified as Akbar was crossing a road when he was hit to death by the rashly-driven tractor. Driver sped away from the scene. Woman dies: A woman, mother of four, died when roof of the house cave in, in the Sanda police limits on Wednesday.

The victim, Robina, was a resident of Faisal Road Hakeeman Wala Bazaar. The victim was alone at home when the incident occurred. Rescue-1122 recovered the injured victim. She was rushed to hospital but she could not survive. Police have handed over the body to family after completing legal formalities.

BODY FOUND: A 45-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Bhatti Gate police. Police claimed that the man yet to be identified was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.

SIX INJURED: At least six people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a shop in Kot Abdul Malik. Upon being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured including Irfan, Adnan, Azmat, Fahad and two others to a local hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol registered 245 cases against traffic rules violators and arrested four drunkards.

PHP registered 245 cases against traffic violators including 182 cases against Akram, Saleem, Muhammad Ahmad, Ayyaz, Farha, Saddiq, Rafique, Muhammad Aslam, Subhan, Allah Ditta and Allah Wasaya for rash driving, and seized 9 motor bikes, and 48 cases against bike riders having no documents.

A PHP team arrested 4 drunkards Adnan, Altaf, Sharafat, Ahmad and a bike rider, Muhammad Hussain, on charge of doing wheelie. A PHP team arrested 5 culprits Iftikhar, Javid, M Asif, Abbas and Munir on fixing prohibited gas cylinder.