One killed over old enmity

LAHORE :Police registered a case against two rival groups over crossfire in Baghbanpura police limits. Butt Group and Jutt Group had resorted to firing over an old enmity. As a result, Maqsood Ali had died while Akram, Usman and Rizwan were injured. Police arrested Aqib Butt from the scene.

BODY FOUND: A 60-year-old man was recovered dead from Data Darbar police limits. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim yet to be identified was found lying unconscious. Police after being informed reached the scene and rushed the victim to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.