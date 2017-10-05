Thu October 05, 2017
Lahore

October 5, 2017

Verdict reserved in murder case

LAHORE :An additional district and sessions court Wednesday reserved its verdict in murder trial against daughter of a PML-N lawmaker allegedly involved in torturing a domestic worker to death. 

Fauzia, daughter of PML-N MPA Shah Jahan, was booked over charges of killing a nine-year old boy, Akhtar Ali, who was working in her home as a domestic worker.  Akbari Mandi police had registered an FIR on the complaint moved by Attiya. The complainant said she and her brother both had been working at the home of the accused and alleged that Fauzia used to torture his brother. She alleged that torture by the suspect resulted into death of her brother. The father of the deceased said they were not allowed to meet the children.

