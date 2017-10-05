Uproar continued despite govt promise to revert amendment

LAHORE :Religious leaders continued their uproar against the government despite the government promised to revert the amendment it had made two days ago in Representation of Peoples Act to re-insert the words “Solemnly swear”, admitting that it was “inadvertent typographical error” in the draft amendment.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said the government’s promise to withdraw its amendment was a success of the Muslims of Pakistan.

Talking to the media on Wednesday, he said if the nation was alive and watchful towards its ideological and religious identity and rights, no ruler could succeed in implementing the conspiracies against the country’s ideological and Islamic identity. He said only Jamaat-e-Islami’s amendments targeted the highly controversial amendment in the parliament, but the government moved in haste without taking the opposition parties into confidence or allowing time to incorporate their amendments. He warned that if the government did not take back the remaining part of the amendment regarding making a disqualified person head of a party, the JI would move the Supreme Court against it.

Tanzeem-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Aakif Saeed warned against the efforts allegedly being made to gradually abolish Islamic ideology from the laws of the land in the garb of electoral reforms under a foreign-guided conspiracy.

Talking to the media on Wednesday, Hafiz Akif Saeed said that the rulers had a history of passing similar amendments to the constitution to please foreign powers. President of his own faction of JUP, Qari Zawwar Bahadur demanded that Federal Minister for Law Zahid Hamdi be immediately suspended, arrested and tried for "implementing anti-Islam conspiracy."

Talking to the media, he said the offensive piece of the legislation which the ruling party and its allies passed was an attack on the ideology, constitution and religious sentiments of the Muslim population in Pakistan. He warned if the amendment was not withdrawn, a fierce movement would be launched against the government.

President of of JUP-Noorani Pir Ijaz Hashmi said the entire Muslim members of the parliament, both in the government, allies, and in the opposition were responsible for such a shameful legislation.

Talking to the media on Wednesday, he questioned why didn’t the Muslim members oppose the attack on Islamic Ideology. He said if the amendment was not withdrawn, his party would launch an anti-government movement.

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) President Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi warned if the government did not reverse the offensive amendment within 48 hours, his party would launch a countrywide agitation movement against the government from Friday (Oct 6).

Talking to the media after a meeting of the party on Wednesday, Tahir Ashrafi said the government must respect the religious sentiments of the people and refrain from testing the patience of the Muslims.

Chief of his faction of Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Hafiz Zubair Ahmad Zaheer appealed to the nation to prepare for agitation against the rulers. He said the rulers were bent upon pleasing the western powers.

Talking to the media, Zubair Ahmad Zaheer also criticised the chief of his rival faction of Jamiat Ahle Hadith and a long time ally of PML-N government Senator Sajid Mir for his claim that amending the words “Solemnly swear” and “believe” had no practical difference in the meaning and had the same connotations.

JI chief welcomes govt's announcement of amendment withdrawal: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has welcomed the government's announcement of withdrawing the amendment regarding the finality of the Holy Prophet (SAW) declaration in the electoral reforms and asked the government to show respect towards religious sentiments of the masses and sincerity in legislative process.

Talking to the media at Mansoora after a meeting of JI central leadership on Wednesday, Sirajul Haq said the government had moved the electoral amendment bill in haste without taking into confidence the political parties. He demanded that the authority to appoint NAB chairman be withdrawn from the prime minister and the leader of the Opposition, and vested in a judicial body headed by the chief justice of the Supreme Court and the chief justices of the four provinces and the Islamabad High Court.

He said supremacy of the constitution and the law provided solution to all problems facing the country. He said that as long as the country’s politics revolved around an individual or a family, no positive change could be expected. He question was it proper to impose dictatorship in the name of democracy. He warned that if the path of confrontation chosen by the ruling party ended up in a clash of institutions, the government itself would be responsible. He said that the country’s future was linked to democracy and the undemocratic tactics of the government would not work for long as the nation did not like the government’s unconstitutional moves.

Meanwhile, following government’s announcement of withdrawing the controversial amendment, the national conference of religious parties scheduled for Thursday at Mansoorah was cancelled. An announcement by JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch said that by withdrawing the amendment, government had restored the previous position on the issue. He said if government went back on its assurance, the religious parties would launch an unprecedented movement.

Earlier, US Consul General, Lahore, Elizabeth Trudeau, called on Senator Sirajul Haq. Siraj welcomed the US diplomat at Masnsoora on her first visit and expressed hope that she would play her role in nullifying the negative propaganda in the west regarding Pakistan. In charge of political and regional affairs at the Consulate, Meghan Mercier, was also present.

Sirajul Haq expressed concern over the prevailing situation in Kashmir and said if the world desired peace in the region, the Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

He also drew the attention of the US diplomat toward the miserable plight of the Rohingya Muslims in Burma and said it was astonishing that the US and the world bodies were not discharging their duties in this regard.

He also said that the people of Pakistan desired peace and revival of democratic system in Afghanistan. He said that a dialogue with all the Afghan groups could provide a basis for peace in the country.

US Consul General said the people acknowledged the democratic character of JI and its corruption-free and transparent leadership. She deplored the Indian firing at LoC. She said the US was keeping a watch on the situation in Kashmir, Burma and Afghanistan and desired peace through dialogue.