Stay against razing of Gujranwala railway station extended

LAHORE :Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Tuesday extended injunctive order against demolishing of 136 years old building of Gujranwala railway station.

The chief justice also sought details of all the railway stations constructed before creation of Pakistan. A social worker Imrana Tiwana moved the petition challenging the proposed demolishing of Gujranwala railway station building. Petitioner counsel argued that the station building was constructed in 1881 and it was a heritage asset.

He said the Pakistan Railways authorities decided to demolish this historical building to construct a commercial building. He argued that the Gujranwala city council activists, lawyers and traders were protesting against the demolishing of this non-functional building on which the railway administration had assured to make the city railway station functional, but so far it was not done.

He pointed out that all over the world the nations preserve their historical buildings for future generations but in Pakistan, the authorities intended to demolish every historical building which was against the law. He requested the court to issue directions to railway authorities to preserve and make functional the historical Gujranwala railway station building.