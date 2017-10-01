Tight security arrangements for processions

Rawalpindi

Under tight security arrangements, total 65 'Tazia', 'Alam' and 'Zuljinah' processions will be taken out from different parts of Rawalpindi today (Sunday).

All 'Matmi' processions will pass through their traditional routes to culminate at Qadeemi Imambargah after 'Magrab' at night in this regard.

The 'Azadaars' will also observe total 113 gatherings (Majalis) on 'Youm-e-Ashur.'

While, 'Matmi' processions of 9th Muharram amid tight security peacefully culminated in their proper destinations in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

In Rawalpindi, the main 'Matmi' procession of 9th of Muharram appeared from Imambargah Fatimia, Chitti Hattian passed through its traditional routes of Iqbal Road, Committee Chowk and ended at Imambargah Colonel Maqbool.

In Islamabad, the main procession started from Markazi Imambargah Asna Ashri, G-6/2 and culminated at the same point after passing through the designated routes of Luqman Hakeem Road, Polyclinic, Municipal Road, Melody Chowk and Aabpara Chowk.

Thousands of mourners including children and women paid homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for their sacrifices in Karbala. They also recited 'Nohas' and 'Marsiya' to commemorate the sacrifices. Quaideen-e-Millat Jafaria led the processions. Mourners from Rawalpindi and the capital's outskirts like Bari Imam, Shah Allaha Ditta, Rawat, Tarnol and other parts of the city joined the main processions. 'Sabeels' were also set up along the routes of the processions to provide much-needed drinks to participants on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Talat Gondal including city police officer (CPO) and other high ranking officials visited all areas to monitor security arrangements on Saturday. There will be no un-registered 'Sabeels' on the way of processions, deputy commissioner warned.

The main 'Matmi' procession of 'Ashura' will be taken out from Imambargah Saeen Sadiq Ali Shah near Sadiqa-bad to reach at Imambargah Colonel Maqbool.

All 'Ashura' processions will appear at 9:00 a.m. today (Sunday). The main procession will pass through its traditional routes, including Fawara Chowk, Banni Chowk, Bagh Sardaran, Jamia Masjid Road, Purana Qila, Sarafa Bazaar, Raja Bazaar, China Market and finally culminate at the Qadeemi Imambargah late night where 'Azadaars' observe 'Sham-e-Gariba'. All roads on routes of the mourning processions will remain closed for all kinds of traffic.

The security agencies and local management have declared some points most sensitive including Fawara Chowk, Bara Bazaar, Bohar Bazaar, Raja Bazaar, Banni Chowk and Lal Haveli Road in Rawalpindi on 'Ashura' day.

More than 6,000 security officials will monitor 'Ashura' processions. More than 50 CCTV cameras have installed at traditional routes to provide all information to control rooms at the Commissioner's Office and the 111-Brigade.

Majority of other big mourning processions from Dhoke Syedan, Tench Bhata, Dhoke Mangtal, Dhoke Ratta, Kamalabad, Groti, Gora Syedan, Jhangi Syedan, Shah Chan Chiragh, Misrial, Shah Piyara near Chur, Lalkurti, Adiala Road, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Girja Road, Drek Moori, Rawat, Sihala, Khanna Dak, Talhi Mohri, Sher Zaman Colony, Golra Sharif, Gorakhpur, Rajwal, Humak, Chaklala Scheme-III, Shah Khalid Colony, Raheemabad, Nad-eem Colony, Dhamial Camp, Chakri, Kalyaal, Dha-man Syedan and many other localities will join the main procession at Colonel (r) Maqbool Imambargah and Ashiq Hussain Imambargah.

The participants will later march towar-ds the Qadeemi Imambargah where they reached at night where 'Sham-e-Ghareeban' begin and will continue till late at night.

There will be no Metro Bus Service here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on 'Ashura' day.