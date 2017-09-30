IHC directs CDA to devise meaningful plantation policy

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Friday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to devise meaningful policy regarding plantation in the city.

Further, the IHC bench directed the CDA director environment to submit a report regarding the plantation and cutting of trees in the federal capital. The bench also issued notice to the Ministry of Climate Change secretary seeking reply for next date of hearing that is December 18.

The IHC bench was hearing in the petition of a lawyer, Riaz Hanif Rahi, whose petition had been pending since 2008, initially seeking removal of garbage from the outskirts of the IHC building and plantation of trees. Rahi is the president of an organisation Citi Council for Welfare.

Regarding plantation of trees, the court from time to time had been seeking reports from the civic body. While hearing the case, IHC Justice Kayani enquired from the director environment about number of trees cut down and how many new trees were planted, especially in the area between the Convention Centre and 3rd Avenue.

At this, the CDA director environment had informed the court that the civic body has its own nursery where saplings are grown and planted throughout the city. On Friday petitioner Rahi raised a question that the CDA at the roadsides of Kashmir Highway has grown plants that are not effective in combating heat and pollution. He said that the temperature differs in sectors E and F as compared to sector I and H due to different kinds of plants.

He said that the CDA has planted garden trees at the roadsides of Kashmir highway. The petitioner also highlighted the issue of frequent fires taking place in the Margalla Hills. Issuing above said directions, the court put of in this matter.