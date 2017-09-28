Woman, alleged paramour killed in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: A man allegedly shot dead his sister-in-law and her paramour in Battagram village on Wednesday, police officials said.

They said that one Farman allegedly gunned down his sister-in-law and one

Kashif at nahqi area early in the day. The accused fled the scene.

Meanwhile, an elderly man identified as Lal Gul, 90, shot and injured his daughter-in-law over domestic issue and then ended his life by shooting himself.

The body and the injured were taken to the hospital where condition of the injured was stated to be critical.

The body was handed over to the family members for burial. The police registered separate cases and started investigation.