Wed September 27, 2017
World

AFP
September 27, 2017

China conducts first military drills in Djibouti

BEIJING: China has staged military exercises in Djibouti after opening its first overseas military base there last month, official media said. State television CCTV showed armoured vehicles moving on a desert track, groups of soldiers firing automatic weapons and cannon pointing towards the horizon. Dozens of soldiers have been deployed in temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) "to reinforce their hardiness in combat and their mastery of military techniques", the report said. It was unclear when the drills took place. China opened its base in Djibouti in early August.

