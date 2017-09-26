Minister appreciates State Life Insurance achievements

Karachi: The Minister of State for Commerce and Textile, Mr. Akram Ansari visited State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC), on Friday. He was briefed by Mr. Naveed Kamran Baloch, Chairman (SLIC) about the working of the corporation.

The Minister appreciated achievements of State Life for improving the Human Resource by ensuring merit based promotions which was carried recently.

He showed his satisfaction on implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning System and decentralization of claims management in the corporation. The Minister was informed that the annual income of Corporation has been growing at a rate of 12% and its assets have crossed Rs. 830 billion. In addition to this, SLIC is a leading social health insurance provider covering more than 11.4 million lives and overall, more than 20 million through Life, Group and health insurance.

The Minister highly appreciated the growth of State Life and stated that it is a leading public sector institution which pays high returns to the policy holders and contributes to the development of Pakistan by paying dividends and taxes to the government. The Minister valued the leadership and performance of Chairman SLIC which is allowing this corporation to keep the trust of people intact and show exceptional progress despite competition in the current market.