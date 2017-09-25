Three terrorists killed in DI Khan operation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Security forces in an operation killed three terrorists and seized arms and explosives, official sources said here on Sunday. The sources said security forces launched a search operation in Girha Madha area of Drabin tehsil of the Dera Ismail Khan district after receiving reports that terrorists were present there.

The terrorists opened fire on security forces in a bid to escape. However, the fire was returned and that led to the killing of three terrorists, they added. The bodies of the slain terrorists were taken to a hospital. They were identified as Sheikh Iqbal, son of Raees Khan, Abdul Majeed, son of Sher Jan, and Abdul Wahid, son of Majeed. All belonged to Gira Madha. The police said hand grenades, explosives and arms were seized from the terrorists.

Sheikh Iqbal and Sheikh Abdul Majeed were wanted to the Counter-Terrorism Police of Dera Ismail Khan in various cases. Sheikh Iqbal was carrying Rs500,000 head money. Our Peshawar bureau adds: The Capital City Police foiled a major terror bid and arrested a terrorist who was transporting explosives for sabotage activities during Muharram, officials said on Sunday. Police were tipped off about transportation of explosives to the inner city. An official said a terrorist, Ihsanullah was arrested when police intercepted two motorcyclists on Landay Sarak in the limits of Khazana Police Station. However, his accomplice escaped.

"The terrorists were transporting explosives to the city. Around five kilograms of explosives, hand grenades, 9mm pistols and prima cord were recovered from the terrorist," Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Tahir told a press conference at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines. Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Sajjad Khan, SSP Investigation Nisar Ahmad and SP Rural Shafiullah Gandapur were also present on the occasion.

The CCPO said the explosives were being used for terrorist activity in the city. He added that the action was taken on a tip-off. The officials said that the escaped accomplice of the held terrorist had been identified as Rizwan Ahmad, an Afghan national.

Tahir added that police had taken adequate security measures for peaceful observance of Muharram in the city. He added that operations were still underway on intelligence and information and the Khazana action was part of it.

Meanwhile, an encounter took place between police and criminals during a search operation near Nishat Mills on Charsadda Road during which one policeman Israr and a soldier Pervez were wounded. Police also arrested one Sangeen in wounded condition. Three of his accomplices were arrested as well. Police officials said the held wounded man was involved in different cases.