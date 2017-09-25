Army will continue to defend motherland at all costs: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said the Pakistan Army has and will continue to defend the motherland at all costs.

“We salute the martyrs (who have laid their lives for Pakistan). Pakistan is a resilient nation,” Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor quoted the army chief as saying in a tweet.

Hostile foreign efforts to destabilise Pakistan have been exposed and continue to be defeated by a resilient nation, Major General Asif Ghafoor said.The tweet by the military spokesman also gives the link to a Hindustan Times article (Afghanistan, Pakistan and the F-16: Mattis has to hardsell these issues on his visit to India) and YouTube link to the confessional statement of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The strong statements come soon after 22-year-old Lieutenant Arsalan Alam was martyred in a cross-border attack on Saturday in Khyber Agency. The Indian aggression has also intensified on the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary.