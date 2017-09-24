3,500 security personnel deployed in Hangu for Muharram

HANGU: Around 3,500 personnel of various security agencies were deployed in the district to maintain peace during Muharram, an official said on Saturday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ihsanullah Khan told reporters that the personnel of security forces, police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) were deployed for peaceful observance of Muharram. He said that section-144 had been imposed in the district.

The official said that all the 28 imambargahs have been declared sensitive in the district while eight Sunni and seven Shia religious leaders were barred from entering the district.

He said that personnel of the law enforcers had been deployed at mosques and imambargahs. Apart from this, the DPO said that several security posts had been set up at the mountains top and new checkposts had been established at various points in the district to maintain peace.

He said a control room for Muharram had been set up at the office of the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) and closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) had been installed on the routes of Muharram precessions. He said that a ban on the use of loudspeakers in mosques had already been in effect.