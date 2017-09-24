Heal the world

Created and sponsored by the UN, International Day of Peace is celebrated on September 21 across the world. The day is observed to seek the global cessation of violence and war. On this day, countries pledge to do everything they can to stop war and violence.

Wouldn’t it be nice if such days are observed more than once a year so that every country could be reminded of the importance of peace and harmony? In today’s world of nuclear weapons, a war means the instant destruction of the earth. If a war breaks out between any two countries, nothing will be left behind. Will we ever see the time when peace prevails in the world?

Aisha Maheen

Karachi