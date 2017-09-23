Police arrest Gazeen Marri in Justice Nawaz murder case

QUETTA: Nawabzada Gazeen Marri, son of late Baloch politician Nawab Khair Bakhsh Marri, was arrested from the airport in Justice Nawaz Marri case on Friday.

Gazeen Marri returned to the country after more than 15 years of self-exile. A large number of people of the Marri tribe were present at the airport to accord a warm reception, but the police did not allow them to go to the Airport Chowk and took Gazeen Marri into custody in Justice Nawaz Marri murder case.

A senior police officer, on the condition of anonymity, told the agency that Gazeen Marri had been arrested in Justice Nawaz Marri murder case. On the other hand, Arbab Tahir, counsel of Gazeen Marri, claimed that his client was granted protective bail in all cases, but the police took him into custody and shifted him to an undisclosed place.

It is pertinent to mention here that Justice Nawaz Marri of Balochistan High Court was killed on Zarghon Road in January 7, 2000 and Gazeen Marri along with Harbiyar Marri and others was nominated in the murder case.