Qadri welcomes court verdict

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has welcomed the Lahore High Court’s verdict for making Model Town inquiry tribunal report public. The LHC’s decision is a right step towards justice, Qadri said while addressing a press conference on Thursday. According to him, the appeal of the families of the martyred has been heard, and said he considered the decision a breath of fresh air. He saluted Justice Mazhar Ali. According to him, the chief minister had said he would resign if it proved in the report that he ordered police to crack down on the PAT workers.

The report must be handed over to the families of the martyred. He said killers would not be allowed to run. He demanded for placing names of those involved in the Model Town tragedy on Exit Control List (ECL). Tahirul Qadri said 27 people were killed in the tragedy, not 14. “Our workers did nothing illegal. God saved us. Our struggle for justice proved fruitful. The rulers are corrupt, the PAT chief said and appreciated the role of media in highlighting the case.