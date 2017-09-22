‘Demolish or repair dangerous buildings’

LAHORE :City government has decided to complete the action of demolish or repair of buildings, identified as dangerous by experts.

Officials said an important meeting was held regarding the dangerous buildings in the provincial capital, which was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rao Imtiaz at DC office here Thursday. The meeting was attended by the representatives of LDA, education, health, building and other departments.

Each zone building section in charge briefed the chair about action taken up until now and about action yet to be taken, on which Rao Imtiaz (Additional Deputy Commissioner General) directed to complete the action of demolishing or repairing of buildings, identified as dangerous by experts, until next meeting; otherwise, strict action will be taken against relevant officers.

It is worth mentioning here that 476 buildings were declared dangerous in the city by experts; 157 buildings were to be demolished out of which 142 buildings had been demolished so far. Similarly 276 buildings were identified which needed to be repaired, out of which 142 buildings had been repaired as yet. The decision either to demolish or repair 43 buildings would be taken soon, Rao concluded.

routes: Lahore Mayor Col (R) Mubashir Javid and Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed inspected the routes of processions being taken out on 10th of Muharram from Shadman Imambargah and Model Town Imambargah.

Both were accompanied by officers of MCL and district administration and field staff deputed for patch work, removal of encroachments and hanging wires, banners and steamers. The licence holders briefed the mayor and the DC about the steps for the protection of procession and Majalis taken so far by administration.

They termed the ongoing patch work, removal of hanging wires and encroachments and cleanliness in the areas satisfactory. The mayor and the deputy commissioner assured licence holders to make outstanding security arrangements for the protection of processions.

drinking water: On the direction of CEO Railways, Divisional Superintendent Railways Lahore Muhammad Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar has ordered the entire staff concerned to make arrangements for providing clean drinking water to residents of railway colonies. According to a press release, the DS said a cleanliness campaign has also been started in the colonies as well.