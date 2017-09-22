Fri September 22, 2017
Lahore

September 22, 2017

OPF Girls College function

Islamabad :The OPF Girls College, F-8/2, celebrated Pakistan's 70th Independence Day on Thursday with its all junior sections from Nursery to Class VII actively participating in it. The celebrations began with the flag hoisting by Principal Shahina Masood. Thereafter, the national anthem was played.

