Majalis-e-Aza will be held at Imambarghah Atia Ahle Bait, 21 Nicholson Road, daily at 7am from Muharram 1 to Muharram 9. Moulana Professor Syed Zulfiqar Hussain will address the Majalis.
Meanwhile, Majalis-e-Aza will be held at Imambarghah Block Syedan Krishan Nagar, Islampura, at 4pm from Muharram 1 to Muharram 10. Allama Zubair Abidi of Karachi will address the Majalis. Allama Syed Kamal Haider Rizvi of Karachi will address Majalis-e-Aza at Imambarghah Col Syed Mujtaba Hussain, 89 Cavalry Ground, Lahore Cantt, daily at 7pm till Muharram 11.
Allama Syed Fraz Haider Kazmi will address Majalis-e-Aza at Imambarghah Zaidi House, 18 Shah Jamal Road, near Ichhra, daily at 4pm from Muharram 1 to Muharram 10.
