FIA nabs human traffickers

LAHORE: Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of FIA Lahore Tuesday arrested two accused human smugglers over complaints. FIA officials said the accused, Tariq Sharif and Amjad Ali, had extorted Rs 232,500 & 192,500 from complainants Azam and Umar Draz Khan for Dubai work permits whereas Amjad had extorted Rs 700,000 from another complainant Arif Latif for Saudi Arabia work visa. Case had been registered and investigations were underway.

