Distinction

Rawalpindi :The students of Hassan Public School, New Shakrial near Zia Masjid, have shown excellent results in annual language examination of ‘Alam Punjabi’ 2017of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi, and obtained top five position in Board, says a press release.

Among girls; Ayesha Iqbal got first position and obtained marks 483 out of 600 and among boys; Rohan Javed got first position with 465 marks, Muhammad Ismail got second position with 437 marks, Saghir Ismail obtained third position with 436, Shoaib Javed, fourth position (419 marks) and Umar Sharif got fifth position by securing 407 marks.