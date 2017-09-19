Facilities to women at Dar-ul-Amaan praised

LAHORE :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz and Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) Chairperson Fauzia Viqar visited Dar-ul-Amaan in Lahore.

In their joint statement, both chairpersons stated that the masses must be informed and fully aware regarding Dar-ul-Amaan and facilities provided to aggrieved women there, so that they may contact it in case they fear for their lives and are in need of temporary shelter.

In this regard, PCSW chairperson said every Dar-ul-Amaan must be fully equipped with all necessary facilities for smoother management and operations, including management information system (MIS) to digitise record and data about resident women concerned. Dar-ul-Amaan Superintendent Misbah Rasheed briefed the delegation about the current capacity and needs of Dar-ul-Amaan, which currently houses 68 women and 23 children.