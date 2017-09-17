British journalist in SL crocodile attack ‘drowned’

COLOMBO: A British journalist believed to have been attacked by a crocodile in Sri Lanka died of drowning, police said on Saturday following a post-mortem examination.

The body of 24-year-old Paul McClean, who worked for the Financial Times, was found on Friday in a coastal village lagoon a day after he went missing.

British media reports said McClean was holidaying in Sri Lanka with friends.

Authorities believe McClean was dragged away by a crocodile after he stepped into the lagoon around 360 kilometres east of the capital Colombo.

A post-mortem examination determined that he drowned after being bitten on his right leg, without confirming if it was a crocodile that grabbed him, a police official who had access to the autopsy report told AFP.

"There were six teeth marks of an animal on his right leg," the official said.

"There was no specific mention of a crocodile attack because the JMO (judicial medical officer) could not verify it immediately."

Local magistrate Mohamed Hilmy who visited the coastal village on Friday, ordered an inquest to be held on Monday.

The FT’s managing editor James Lamont described him as "a talented, energetic and dedicated young journalist". —