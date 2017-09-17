SHC suspends transfer order of female officer

Sindh High Court (SHC) suspended transfer order of a female officer of Sindh Information Department.

Sindh government on July 20 transferred Zeenat Jehan, a Grade 19 officer of the Sindh Information Department from Karachi to Sukkur allegedly for objecting to appointment of 39 Information Officers of Grade 17 without required mandatory test and interviews of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) and allegedly not accepting the directions of her bosses regarding withdrawal of corruption cases of NAB. Divisional bench of Sindh High Court comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Omar Sial suspended transfer order of Zeenat Jehan and directed the Secretary Information to appear before it on October 6 in person.

Two NAB references are under proceedings at Accountability Court Karachi on the complainant of Zeenat Jahan against a former minister, secretary and some senior officers of the Department. Zeenat Jahan was the only female officer in 50 years’ history of the Department who was transferred out of head office without her consent.