SHC CJ takes notice of teenage girl’s murder by feudal lord

The chief justice of the Sindh High Court, Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, on Saturday took notice of the killing of a 19-year-old girl in Jamshoro allegedly by an influential feudal lord.

The family of the teenage victim had demanded justice from the government authorities and the high court. They had also demanded that the killers be arrested immediately.

Family members alleged that Khan Noohani, an influential feudal lord of Jhangara Bajara Town, along with his armed associates, barged into their house and shot dead Tania on September 11.

They said that Noohani had been pressurising them to marry Tania to him, but they had turned down the proposal. They alleged that the feudal lord had twice tried to kidnap her in the recent past.

The family said that an FIR against Noohani, Maula Bukhsh and an unknown person was lodged at the Jhangara Bajara police station, but the suspects were threatening them with dire consequences. They said police were not arresting the accused due to their political influence.

They appealed to the inspector general of police, AD Khowaja, and other higher authorities to provide them with protection and justice, and immediately arrest the killers.

Taking notice of the incident, the SHC chief justice directed the Hyderabad DIG and Jamshoro SSP to appear before the court along with investigation record on September 19.