Over 5m to be vaccinated in anti-polio drive

PESHAWAR: Around 5.620 million children would be vaccinated in the upcoming anti-polio campaign across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa starting from September 18.

A meeting held at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) on Friday reviewed the arrangements for drive.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa EOC Coordinator Akbar Khan chaired the meeting.

Expanded Programme on Immunisation EPI Deputy Director Dr Akram Shah, Technical Focal Person BMGF Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, UNICEF and WHO representatives also attended the meeting.

The participants were told that it was the first campaign of the low transmission season and measures were taken by the government to sustain the achievements made in the fight against polio.

It was informed that 5620,783 children would be vaccinated during the drive for which 20,388 teams had been constituted out of which 17,688 were mobile, 1,545 fixed, 919 transit and 236 were roaming.

Moreover, it was stated that 4,622 area in-charges were also appointed while more than 30,000 security personnel would be deployed to provide security to vaccinators.

Earlier, the EOC officials were briefed on the ‘Young Sehat Muhafiz” intervention which will be launched simultaneously with the campaign to help build positive relationship between community and vaccinators.

A joint intervention by EOC KP, UNICEF and Directorate of Elementary & Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa “Young Sehat Muhafiz” intervention include Sehat Muhafiz games, Info- Fairs and health classes.