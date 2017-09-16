Sat September 16, 2017
Sports

September 16, 2017

Trials for Sindh’s squash teams from today

KARACHI: The trials to select Sindh’s squash teams for the 33rd National Games will be held here at the PSF-Jahangir Khan Squash Complex from Saturday (today).The National Games are scheduled to be held from October 7-14. Interested players, for both men’s and women’s team, are directed to report to head coach Maqbool Shah.The trials will conclude on Sunday. —

 

