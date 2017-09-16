Two robbers killed in shootouts with police

Two robbers were shot dead in separate shootouts with police teams on Friday. The first encounter was reported in Orangi Town’s Sector 9-E where a robber was killed while his accomplice managed to flee.

SHO Haseebullah Qureshi said two suspects were robbing people near Bismillah Medical Store when a patrolling team spotted the incident. The robbers, as per the officer, opened fire on the police team in a bid to escape.

The law enforcers retaliated in kind and one of the suspects was fatally injured. The suspect died on the spot, said the SHO, and his body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for a post-mortem. He was identified as Azhar Ali, son of Moazzam Ali.

The SHO said the suspect had earlier deprived two men of their cell phones in areas falling within the limits of the Peerabad and Iqbal Market police stations. An FIR, No. 243/17, was registered under sections 392, 353, 324/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against the suspect on the complaint of a victim, Faizan Ahmed.

The police claimed to have recovered a 30-bore pistol, snatched mobiles and cash from the suspect’s possession. Later, SP Orangi Town Abid Ali Baloch rewarded SHO Qureshi and his team for the operation.

The day’s other police shootout with robbers was reported in the city’s Kharadar area. As per officials of the Risala police station, a robber was shot dead in an encounter near Chand Bibi Road.

His accomplice, however, managed to escape.

Risala police SHO Iftikhar Ahmed said two suspects were spotted robbing citizens and the police team moved in to arrest them. The suspects tried to flee under the cover of fire and the police retaliated, fatally injuring one of the two robbers.

SHO Ahmed said the suspect’s body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy. He was yet to be identified and the body was placed at the Edhi mortuary. The police claimed to have recovered a 30-bore pistol, snatched mobiles and cash on the suspect.