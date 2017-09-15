Fri September 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

September 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Jamaat candidates elected Wari tehsil nazim, naib nazim

Jamaat candidates elected Wari tehsil nazim, naib nazim

DIR: Hussain Ahmad and Mushtaq Muhammad of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) were elected nazim and naib nazim for tehsil council of Wari on Thursday.

Both the JI candidates secured nine votes each in the 14-members’ council. Elected councillors of the rival group including councillors of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz and Awami National Party did not attend the council summit and also did not take part in the election process. Early in the day, the nomination papers were submitted by candidates.

The JI candidates came to the returning officer’s office along with their local leaders for filing the nomination papers. The RO announced election process for the nazim and naib nazim.  All the nine present members including women members voted for the JI candidates.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement