Waqar joins Islamabad United

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain and head coach Waqar Younis will be Islamabad United’s bowling coach for the HBL PSL 2018. This announcement was made by the franchise management on Thursday. Waqar has also been appointed the Director Cricket for United.

Ali Naqvi, the owner of Islamabad United, said, “I think in Waqar we have found the ideal man for this role. Not only does he have years of coaching experience with the national team — as bowling and head coach — but a lot of his success has been with many of our current players, especially Misbah. The feedback we got from our staff regarding Waqar was as positive as can be, and his status in the sport is without doubt. “Furthermore, as a team that believes in numbers, the fact that along with his great numbers with the national team, in his lone IPL season, with the Hyderabad team, his team finished with the best bowling numbers in the tournament. “I am sure this appointment will be a successful one and will lead to further success for Islamabad United,” Naqvi added.

Waqar was head coach of Pakistan from 2010 to 2012 and from 2014 to 2016. Prior to that he had two stints as bowling coach of the national team. He was the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013. The team finished with the best economy rate in the IPL.

Captain Misbah-ul-Haq said, “For any captain who is a batsman it is advantageous to have a coach who is a great bowler, someone he can trust and who commands respect both with the local players and the foreign players. Having worked with Waqar bhai before I think his appointment is a great one for Islamabad United, and one that will benefit our bowlers and our dressing room greatly.”

Waqar said he and Misbah had helped each other in the lowest of times for Pakistan cricket. “Having been through the experience we had from 2010 to 2012 is something that will always be with me, so it feels great to be reunited with someone I have worked with so much over the past seven years.”