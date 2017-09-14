PFA carries out massive raids on highways

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has taken out a massive crackdown against local hotels located at GT Road and N5 National Highways and issued 239 warning notices to ensure the quality of food on Wednesday.

The purpose of this crackdown was to keep checks and balances on such places (hotels) where passengers visit often to stay for a while during travelling, said PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal. He said such raids will continue to ensure provision of safe and quality food to road users and local residents.

According to details, PFA teams visited 189 hotels for checking food quality and premises condition to ensure the standard environments at N5 National Highway, Lahore to Sadiqabad. The teams checked 149 hotels on GT Road from Lahore to Rawalpindi.

The PFA spokesperson informed that PFA team sealed two hotels near Bahawalpur for using rotten vegetable, ingredients and substandard and unhygienic food ingredients. He also said that PFA also sealed a famous hotel for poor conditions of staff, located near Jhelam. He said the PFA is giving awareness to restaurants about PFA laws in Phase-1 whereas strict action would be taken against them for violating laws in Phase-2.