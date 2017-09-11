National Games squash contests to be held in Islamabad

KARACHI: The squash competitions in the 33rd edition of the National Games will be held in Islamabad due to unavailability of quality courts in Balochistan.

The National Games are to be held from November 5-12 in Quetta. “There is no standard facility of squash in Balochistan. There is only one court and this grand competition cannot be held on one or two courts,” said Qamar Zaman.

The vice president of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) further said that Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) had allowed the squash competitions in Islamabad. Qamar said he had quit his position that he held in a parallel squash body and there should be no issue regarding the squash competitions in National Games. “I have given my resignation in written and due procedures have been followed.”

Meanwhile, Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput said that the squash teams from the province would be sent by the Sindh Squash Association (SSA) headed by Amir Khan. “The parallel association whose president is Jahangir Khan will not be allowed to send squash teams to the National Games,” said Ahmed. He added that SOA recognises only the SSA headed by Amir.