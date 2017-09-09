Zardari asks Sindh govt to revisit repealed accountability bill

KARACHI: Former president and leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari has directed the Sindh government to revisit the repealed National Accountability Ordinance-1999 (NAO), so the Sindh's accountability mechanism would conform with that of the other provinces.

In a statement by Bilawal House on Friday night Zardari pointed out that a controversy has arisen over the repeal of NAB Ordinance by the Sindh Assembly. He said the provincial government may consider revisiting the said act and bring it in consonance with similar

laws prevailing in other provinces.

It should be recalled that the Sindh Assembly on 24 July, 2017 through majority vote passed into law the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, Sindh Repeal Bill-2017. The law ended NAB's authority over departments of the provincial government, subsidiary agencies and corporations. In reaction, the opposition parties challenged the act in Sindh High Court where the case is being heard.

Later, Sindh Assembly on 26 July, 2017 passed into law Sindh Accountability Bill-2017 to establish a commission and agency to conduct accountability. Sindh governor also returned this law to the provincial assembly after raising objections.

Terming the objections of the Sindh governor as unfounded, Sindh law minister announced convening Sindh Assembly after Eidul Azha to pass into law the provincial accountability bill. In another development, the provincial law minister announced filing an appeal before Supreme Court to challenge the SHC judgment allowing incumbent IGP Sindh to continue working despite objections of the Sindh government.