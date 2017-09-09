National squash coach may be replaced

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is going to replace national coach Fahim Gul with renowned former elite coach Rehmat Khan.

According to unconfirmed reports, PSF has decided to replace Fahim and induct Rehmat as the national coach although he failed to produce good results in his past tenures as the national coach.

There are also reports that PSF might introduce either an Egyptian or an Australian coach to boost squash in the country. “PSF is going to replace Fahim over his poor results and to induct Rehmat as the national coach,” said a source. But PSF secretary denied this and said no such move can be confirmed. “I cannot confirm this news as this kind of move is not in my knowledge,” said Secretary PSF who was in a hurry to attend another call.

A source associated with PSF also said Rehmat Khan was not going to accept the position. “He has said that it is difficult for him to accept this position owing to his age and that he has many responsibilities that don’t let him accept the position,” said.

A former coach currently residing in US told ‘The News’ that Jahangir Khan has been constantly trying to get his former coach Rehmat Khan inducted as the national coach and he has talked to PSF president in this regard.

“Senior Vice President of PSF had to meet Rehmat during his visit to the US in this regard and after meeting him he opposed this move in his report to the PSF president,” said the former coach. But Jahangir was still trying his best to have Rehmat as the national coach, he added.