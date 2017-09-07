Flagman: whose signal regulates railway traffic

Travel by train is not an option many people take, especially those who can afford to travel by air, because the service is not quite up to the mark. We used to have a very efficient and ‘go to’ option if we had enough time to get where we were going but unfortunately those in charge let things slide and trains are not a priority choice these days except for those who are going where there is no air service or they cannot afford the rates charged by airlines. Though efforts have been made to get things back on track, there are a few points that need to be taken care of before confidence in railway journeys is fully restored.

The employee in the picture has very important job to do, flagging the train to continue its journey and ensuring that the tracks it is suppose to travel on have been switched in the right direction. While it is always good to appreciate the old ways which worked well before, its time this method should be upgraded to an electronic system so that maximum efficiency and security can be ensured.

I am not suggesting that the person holding the flag is not good at his job. He is - considering the circumstances under which he is required to work. He has to be on duty at all hours of the day and night as a train can pass by at any given time. He is dedicated and dutiful but he is human after all and with trains getting speedier and many of them being electronically controlled, he has to have his wits about him. Considering the fact that most of these employees who man railway stations and railway crossings live in deplorable conditions near their place of duty, they deserve a medal for being as alert as they are - living conditions make a great deal of difference to ones physical and mental health. If, heaven forbid, there is an accident it is these people who are blamed and not those at the helm of affairs.

Authorities in charge of the railway system should wake up and do something about replacing the old with the new system and find alternate work for the men who have served so faithfully for many years. This work is not easy and it must take a toll on their life doing the same thing day in and day out, for which they will probably get a very meagre pension on retirement.