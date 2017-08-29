PHC stays closure of schools in Kohistan

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday stayed closure of 27 schools in Kohistan district till next date.

A division bench comprising Justice Qalandar Ali Khan and Justice Nasir Mehfooz suspended the Education Department notification on the closer of schools and issued notice to EDO Kohistan to appear on next hearing.

The court issues the stay order in a writ petition of the residents of Kohistan district. Counsel for the petitioners submitted that hundreds of students, mostly girls, would be deprived of getting education with closer of the schools.

The lawyer submitted that the schools were being closed as per the government policy of less attendance, but in the less-developed district like Kohistan closure of the schools due to less attendance would deprive children of the fundamental right of education.

He prayed the court to suspend the notification.

The court suspended the notification and ordered that the children will continue their education in the schools. However, the court transferred the case to Abbottabad bench of the high court.