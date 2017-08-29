Two security guards martyred outside FBR’s Jauhar office

KARACHI: Two men guarding the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Regional Tax Office (RTO) in Gulistan-e-Jauhar were martyred on Monday in what the recently reappointed city police chief claimed was an attack by the Ansarul Sharia Pakistan (ASP). Gulshan-e-Iqbal SP Abdullah Memon said the two men were on security duty outside the RTO when four suspects on two motorcycles opened fire on them and sped away. He said 50-year-old Faqeera Ghunda Amal, hired as a sanitary worker, and 25-year-old Tanzeemul Huda, a private security guard, were taken to a nearby private health care facility and then to the JPMC for their autopsies.

