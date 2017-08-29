Tue August 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

AM
Aamir Majeed
August 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Two security guards martyred outside FBR’s Jauhar office

Two security guards martyred outside FBR’s Jauhar office

KARACHI: Two men guarding the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Regional Tax Office (RTO) in Gulistan-e-Jauhar were martyred on Monday in what the recently reappointed city police chief claimed was an attack by the Ansarul Sharia Pakistan (ASP). Gulshan-e-Iqbal SP Abdullah Memon said the two men were on security duty outside the RTO when four suspects on two motorcycles opened fire on them and sped away. He said 50-year-old Faqeera Ghunda Amal, hired as a sanitary worker, and 25-year-old Tanzeemul Huda, a private security guard, were taken to a nearby private health care facility and then to the JPMC for their autopsies.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement