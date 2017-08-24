JI to boycott ministries over Khyber Bank scandal

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) KP Majlis-e-Amla has expressed reservations about the delay in concluding a case of mega corruption in the Bank of Khyber and non-removal of its managing director (MD) from his post.

To put pressure on the PTI government in the first phase, the JI members have agreed to boycott ministries, which means all of its three ministers will not go to their offices in protest. The JI Majlis has given power to its provincial Ameer about taking a decision on resignation from ministries or pulling out of the alliance with the PTI on this matter.

The decision was made in a meeting of the KP JI Majlis-e-Amla presided over by its provincial Ameer Mushtaq Ahmed Khan. The participants expressed concern over the fact that the bank’s MD has not been removed despite assurances by Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak.

The sources said that the JI provincial Ameer would lay out a strategy in the coming days. The sources said that according to JI provincial Ameer, Khattak had taken time till August 12 to remove the MD but he did not do it. JI leader Sirajul Haq has expressed his displeasure on the matter. If the JI pulls out of the coalition, the PTI government can meet its end before completing its term.