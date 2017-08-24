Tribal women body elects representatives

PESHAWAR: The Takrah Qabailee Khwenday (TQK), a body that encourages grassroots women leadership in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), on Wednesday elected representatives to promote democratic values.

A press release said since its inception in 2012 the TQK is committed to uphold the democratic values and that is the reason that TQK has evolved into an institution which promotes grassroots women leadership in Fata.

Currently, the TQK has 43 general body members, including five steering committee members and 14 focal persons across Fata. It has raised its voices on various issues concerning Fata, especially women.

The TQK was governed by a steering committee since 2012 until 2017, which could take all decisions with consensus.

After a series of discussions, the steering committee decided to step down and hand over the leadership to elected representatives so to promote the democratic values and the TQK is well prepared for this venture.

Ten TQK members contested elections for the six vacant positions in the steering committee on Wednesday and 43 members participated in the voting process. The election process was transparent and inclusive for civil society representatives.

Members and non-members from non-governmental organisations, academia and international organisations participated in the process as election observers.