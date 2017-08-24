Graduation ceremony held

KARACHI: The graduation ceremony of more than 300 female students was held at the Pasrur Vocational Centre, which is the part of a Coca-Cola-funded project ‘Women Economic Empowerment Program’ in partnership with Kashf Foundation, a statement said on Wednesday.

The community-based vocational training schools at the Pasrur centre have delivered three months duration training sessions to the low-income women of the local area, focused on beautician, domestic tailoring, financial education and personal grooming, it added.

The ceremony was attended by Roshaneh Zafar, managing director of Kashf Foundation and Fahad Qadir, director of public affairs and communications of Coca-Cola Pakistan.