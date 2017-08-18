Uninterrupted power supply to Chitral praised

Print Story
CHITRAL: Councillors of the town area on Thursday appreciated all the stakeholders for solving the electricity issue in the town. Speaking at a press conference here, councillors Mir Samad Khan, Manzoor Ahmed, Maulana Zamir and civil society members appreciated the officials of district administration and Sarhad Rural Support Programme for resolving the distribution issue of two megawatts electricity. --Correspondent
