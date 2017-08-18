Game of power

Print Story
This refers to the news report, ‘SHC directs NAB to pursue mega corruption cases’ (August 17). Will the Sindh Assembly now pass a law preventing the Sindh High Court and the Supreme Court from hearing corruption cases against its members?
After all, they want unfettered freedom to gobble up the taxes paid by the people of the province.
Shakir Lakhani (Karachi)
